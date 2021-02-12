Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Calian Group in a report issued on Thursday, February 11th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Calian Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Shares of TSE CGY opened at C$60.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of C$593.51 million and a PE ratio of 27.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$63.28. Calian Group has a fifty-two week low of C$31.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.91.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$123.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$119.80 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 50.22%.

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

