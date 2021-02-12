Cormark Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.11.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) (TSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$55.71 million during the quarter.

OR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.70.

TSE:OR opened at C$13.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a one year low of C$6.35 and a one year high of C$17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.14.

In other news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR.TO) Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

