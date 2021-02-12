Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, February 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$325.75 million during the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EQX. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Equinox Gold to C$20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Haywood Securities cut their price target on Equinox Gold from C$24.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

TSE EQX opened at C$12.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.95 billion and a PE ratio of -41.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$17.99.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 107,023 hectares located in MaranhÃ£o State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

