Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Trading Down 1.1%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.63. Approximately 127,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 259,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COOLU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,225,000.

