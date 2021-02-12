Cornichon Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (CORN)

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Cornichon has a market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $2,805.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cornichon token can now be bought for about $0.0747 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cornichon has traded down 8.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00061910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.58 or 0.00278901 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00104505 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00081328 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00091398 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00066030 BTC.

About Cornichon

Cornichon’s total supply is 19,301,808 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,059,554 tokens. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

Buying and Selling Cornichon

