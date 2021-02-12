Corteva (CTVA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Corteva (NYSE: CTVA) recently:

2/5/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $24.00 to $32.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

2/5/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $42.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $46.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Redburn Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/15/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $40.00 to $49.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Corteva had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2020 – Corteva was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/14/2020 – Corteva was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $43.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $44.96.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Corteva news, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 26,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $970,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $328,982.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

