Cortex Trading 38.6% Higher This Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Cortex has a total market cap of $48.30 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 38.6% higher against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cortex

CTXC is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai

Buying and Selling Cortex

Cortex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

