Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $4.33 Billion

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 110.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $20.62 or 0.00043076 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.33 billion and approximately $2.59 billion worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cosmos

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,044,840 coins and its circulating supply is 210,260,237 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

