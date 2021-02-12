Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.18

Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.18 and traded as high as $59.70. Costain Group PLC (COST.L) shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 158,556 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 59.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 51.18. The company has a market capitalization of £158.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.82.

About Costain Group PLC (COST.L) (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets. The Natural Resources segment engages in the water, energy, and defense markets.

