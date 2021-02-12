Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Reduced by NatWest Group plc

NatWest Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 67.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,713 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,983 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up 2.9% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,049,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,792,598,000 after purchasing an additional 876,624 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 86.2% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $389,451,000 after purchasing an additional 507,918 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2,325.2% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 304,004 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,921,000 after purchasing an additional 291,469 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $77,237,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $60,306,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $352.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,537. The stock has a market cap of $155.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $363.57 and its 200 day moving average is $360.48.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.