COTI (COTI) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, COTI has traded up 87.4% against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $98.81 million and approximately $33.63 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COTI coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00060592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00287561 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00104732 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00080226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00091391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,720.61 or 1.00463039 BTC.

About COTI

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official website for COTI is coti.io . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

