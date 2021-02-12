CoTrader (COT) 1-Day Volume Hits $72,673.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded down 15.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, CoTrader has traded 113.7% higher against the US dollar. CoTrader has a market cap of $4.07 million and $72,673.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00058742 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $519.78 or 0.01085618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 63.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00005761 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006258 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.89 or 0.05499093 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00027900 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00020544 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033905 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

About CoTrader

COT is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official message board is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

