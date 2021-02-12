CoTrader (COT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $54,747.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 25.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, CoTrader has traded up 167.3% against the dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a total market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $54,747.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00065205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.71 or 0.01101762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006431 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,774.23 or 0.05792070 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00027193 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00019752 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00035734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000193 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official website is cotrader.com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

CoTrader Coin Trading

CoTrader can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoTrader should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoTrader using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.