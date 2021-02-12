Coty Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Coty in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $158,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $72,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Coty by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,614 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Coty by 17.8% during the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Coty during the third quarter worth approximately $2,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

