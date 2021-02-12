Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Issues Earnings Results

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

Shares of CUZ stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $33.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,698. Cousins Properties has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CUZ shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.