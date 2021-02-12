COVER Protocol (COVER) Trading Up 74.9% Over Last 7 Days

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, COVER Protocol has traded up 74.9% against the US dollar. COVER Protocol has a market capitalization of $62.92 million and approximately $14.60 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVER Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,070.53 or 0.02239539 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get COVER Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00061904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.49 or 0.00281360 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00105216 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00080985 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00093040 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,081.95 or 1.00587273 BTC.

COVER Protocol Token Profile

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,774 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com . The official message board for COVER Protocol is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

COVER Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVER Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVER Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for COVER Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COVER Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.