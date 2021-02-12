Covesting (COV) Price Up 31.8% Over Last 7 Days

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded up 13.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. During the last week, Covesting has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Covesting has a market cap of $8.72 million and $235,599.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting token can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

