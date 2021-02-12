Covesting Price Tops $0.43 on Exchanges (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Covesting has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $192,915.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00058401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $512.65 or 0.01071174 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005543 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00055082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.97 or 0.05518301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00020461 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here

Covesting Token Trading

Covesting can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

