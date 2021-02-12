Cowen Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $510.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $400.00 to $510.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.68% from the stock’s previous close.

HUBS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cannonball Research lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $488.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.39.

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $74.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $506.56. 15,977 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,739. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $395.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $335.50. The company has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of -286.98 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $90.83 and a twelve month high of $438.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.39, for a total value of $2,910,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 661,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,344,784.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,433 shares of company stock valued at $29,743,329 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 61.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing, sales, and customer service software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

