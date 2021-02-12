Cowen Boosts Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Price Target to $460.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $385.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ILMN. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. OTR Global upgraded Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $346.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $451.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 104.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $396.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.72. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $196.78 and a fifty-two week high of $460.52.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,241,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen K. Mcginnis sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $65,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at $461,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in Illumina by 437.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

