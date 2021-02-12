Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,475 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Cowen worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWN. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,359,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Cowen during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cowen by 126.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after acquiring an additional 676,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $28.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $763.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.75. Cowen Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $2.57. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on COWN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

