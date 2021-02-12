Cowen Increases Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target to $105.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.87% from the stock’s current price.

CGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Cognex stock opened at $89.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.75 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.70. Cognex has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $90.30.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $4,024,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Theodor Krantz sold 14,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $1,058,147.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,584,417.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,070 shares of company stock worth $5,867,419. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cognex by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,422,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cognex by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,283,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

