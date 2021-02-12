Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.05 EPS

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 21.67%.

NASDAQ COWN traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 35,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,075. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. Cowen has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Several brokerages recently commented on COWN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

