Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $31.60 and last traded at $31.12, with a volume of 24173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.73.

The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.05. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%.

COWN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cowen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Cowen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Cowen by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Cowen by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Cowen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.51.

Cowen Company Profile (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

