CPChain (CPC) Price Hits $0.0092 on Top Exchanges

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. CPChain has a total market cap of $3.48 million and $70,824.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CPChain has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. One CPChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CPChain alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.33 or 0.00370755 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005505 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00032751 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $809.72 or 0.01692944 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About CPChain

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io

CPChain Token Trading

CPChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CPChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CPChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CPChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.