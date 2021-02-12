CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $5.14. CPI Aerostructures shares last traded at $5.01, with a volume of 100,855 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 226.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 27,755 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 842,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

