Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Crawford United Co. (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.40.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Crawford United from $19.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Crawford United had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crawford United Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crawford United Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

