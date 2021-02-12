Cred Hits Market Cap of $3.58 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 46.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Cred has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cred coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cred has traded up 90% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.15 or 0.01134575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006316 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.74 or 0.05799560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Cred

Cred (LBA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cred is www.mycred.io . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Cred Coin Trading

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the exchanges listed above.

