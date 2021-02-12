Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,199 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,288 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Credicorp worth $16,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at $6,695,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $814,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,426,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAP. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

BAP stock opened at $162.67 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $211.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average is $139.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

