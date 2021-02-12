Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

CRARY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Crédit Agricole from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crédit Agricole in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CRARY traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 58,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.84. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $5.29.

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.