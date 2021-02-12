Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) a €105.00 Price Target

Airbus SE (AIR.PA) (EPA:AIR) has been given a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus SE (AIR.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €98.38 ($115.75).

AIR stock opened at €91.22 ($107.32) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €89.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €77.97. Airbus SE has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

