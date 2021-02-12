Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) a GBX 9,000 Price Target

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) (LON:AZN) received a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on AZN. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,250 ($107.79) target price on shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,596.76 ($112.32).

AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock opened at GBX 7,355 ($96.09) on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 5,871 ($76.71) and a 52 week high of £101.20 ($132.22). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,476.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8,069.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.78. The stock has a market cap of £96.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.49.

In other news, insider Nazneen Rahman purchased 258 shares of AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7,679 ($100.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,811.82 ($25,884.27).

About AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

