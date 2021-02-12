Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give The Boeing (NYSE:BA) a $193.00 Price Target

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) has been given a $193.00 price objective by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of The Boeing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

The Boeing stock opened at $210.66 on Friday. The Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $349.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.00. The stock has a market cap of $122.81 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

