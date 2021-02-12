Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) a €8.80 Price Target

UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) received a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €9.35 ($11.00).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a twelve month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a twelve month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

