Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $1.27 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded up 161.2% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.25 or 0.00004716 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $14.08 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,774.90 or 0.99944932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00044546 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.70 or 0.00080960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003272 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 200.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00015531 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,403 coins and its circulating supply is 565,153,219 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

Creditcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.