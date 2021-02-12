Credits 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $679,870.00 (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Credits has traded up 57.3% against the US dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0337 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.53 million and $679,870.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009753 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000171 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Token Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

