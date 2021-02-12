Critical Comparison: AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) and National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) and AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get National Presto Industries alerts:

This table compares National Presto Industries and AMMO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Presto Industries 13.10% 12.69% 11.11% AMMO N/A -42.33% -19.21%

National Presto Industries has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMMO has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for National Presto Industries and AMMO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Presto Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A AMMO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.7% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of AMMO shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.2% of National Presto Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of AMMO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Presto Industries and AMMO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Presto Industries $308.51 million 2.21 $42.22 million N/A N/A AMMO $2.77 million 232.76 -$2.86 million N/A N/A

National Presto Industries has higher revenue and earnings than AMMO.

Summary

National Presto Industries beats AMMO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc. provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers under the Presto Control Master brand; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers. This segment sells its products directly to retailers, as well as through independent distributors. Its Defense segment manufactures and sells 40mm ammunition, precision mechanical and electro-mechanical assemblies, and medium caliber cartridge cases; and detonators, booster pellets, release cartridges, lead azide, and other military energetic devices and materials. It also performs load, assemble, and pack operations on ordnance-related products. This segment primarily serves the United States Department of Defense (DOD) and DOD prime contractors. The company's Safety segment designs and markets fire extinguishers; and systems to monitor freezers and refrigerators detecting and alerting users to potential safety issues around pharmaceuticals and food. National Presto Industries Inc. was founded in 1905 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About AMMO

Ammo, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms. It also provides Jesse James ammunition, a jacketed hollow point projectile for self-defense; and Jeff Rann's ammunition for game hunting. In addition, the company offers hard armor piercing incendiary rounds; and ammunition casings for pistol ammunition through large rifle ammunition. The company offers its products to sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, and law enforcement and military agencies. Ammo, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for National Presto Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Presto Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.