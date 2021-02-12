Critical Comparison: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI)

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) and Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rush Street Interactive and Six Flags Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Street Interactive 0 1 3 0 2.75 Six Flags Entertainment 0 7 7 0 2.50

Rush Street Interactive currently has a consensus price target of $27.67, indicating a potential upside of 39.38%. Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus price target of $26.69, indicating a potential downside of 31.49%. Given Rush Street Interactive’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rush Street Interactive is more favorable than Six Flags Entertainment.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 2.23 $179.07 million $2.24 17.39

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Rush Street Interactive.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Street Interactive and Six Flags Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Street Interactive N/A N/A N/A Six Flags Entertainment -68.52% N/A -11.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.9% of Rush Street Interactive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Rush Street Interactive

There is no company description available for Rush Street Interactive Inc.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.