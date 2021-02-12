Critical Contrast: Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI)

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get KLDiscovery alerts:

This table compares KLDiscovery and Weibo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLDiscovery -19.62% -35.43% -8.25% Weibo 29.86% 21.27% 10.24%

This table compares KLDiscovery and Weibo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLDiscovery $312.05 million 1.10 -$54.01 million ($1.27) -6.34 Weibo $1.77 billion 7.87 $494.67 million $2.18 28.36

Weibo has higher revenue and earnings than KLDiscovery. KLDiscovery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weibo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

KLDiscovery has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Weibo has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for KLDiscovery and Weibo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KLDiscovery 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weibo 1 4 3 0 2.25

KLDiscovery presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Weibo has a consensus target price of $42.06, suggesting a potential downside of 31.97%. Given KLDiscovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe KLDiscovery is more favorable than Weibo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.4% of Weibo shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of KLDiscovery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Weibo beats KLDiscovery on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc. provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services. It also provides information archiving services, such as legal hold management; Office 365 migration and management; and Nebula Big Data Store, an enterprise-grade storage solution. In addition, the company offers data recovery services, including email recovery services; tape services comprising backup infrastructure migration and consolidation, legacy tape and data remediation, and recovery from physically-damaged and quickly-erased or partially-overwritten tapes; and data destruction services, as well as mobile phone repair services. Further, it provides data recovery software, such as Ontrack EasyRecovery and Ontrack PowerControls. KLDiscovery Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform. It also provides advertising and marketing solutions, such as social display advertisements; and promoted feeds, such as Super FST, Fans Headline, and Weibo Express, promoted accounts, and promoted trends and search products that enable its customers to promote their brands and conduct marketing activities. In addition, the company offers copyright content, such as TV channels, online video websites, and operators with copyright content through traffic resource exchange and content traffic sharing; MCNs and other self-media to manage and provide services to content creators on Weibo, such as MCNs, unions, and e-commerce partners; other app developers an application platform, which allows users to log into third-party applications; and Weibo Wallet product consists of red envelops and coupons that enables platform partners to conduct interest generation activities on Weibo. The company was formerly known as T.CN Corporation and changed its name to Weibo Corporation in 2012. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Weibo Corporation is a subsidiary of Sina Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for KLDiscovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLDiscovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.