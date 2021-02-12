Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) (CVE:CRE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.49

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) (CVE:CRE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 956453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$244.80 million and a P/E ratio of -125.45.

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (CRE.V) Company Profile (CVE:CRE)

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

