CROAT Price Reaches $0.0029 on Exchanges (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, CROAT has traded 51.1% higher against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $244,369.25 and approximately $170.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000166 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,323,846 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

