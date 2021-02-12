Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Sets New 12-Month High at $46.90

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 4558 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

COIHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Croda International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Croda International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Croda International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

