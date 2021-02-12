Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) (LON:CRDA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 5,183.33 ($67.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) target price on shares of Croda International Plc (CRDA.L) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 6,504 ($84.98) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,466.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,215.08. Croda International Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,814 ($49.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,884 ($89.94). The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.92. The company has a market cap of £9.07 billion and a PE ratio of 40.95.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

