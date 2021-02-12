Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Trading Up 1.5%

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.80 and last traded at $54.80. 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings account.

