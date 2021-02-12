Crown (CRW) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Crown has traded 44.3% higher against the US dollar. Crown has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and $29,277.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,745.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.23 or 0.01211063 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.91 or 0.00489896 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00036305 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004707 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005808 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000077 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,571,108 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.