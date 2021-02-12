Crowns (CWS) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.44 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $10.44 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can now be bought for $19.77 or 0.00041630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crowns has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00060282 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00284314 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00104093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.88 or 0.00079761 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00091390 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $50,051.80 or 1.05381991 BTC.

Crowns Profile

Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 528,000 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

Crowns Coin Trading

Crowns can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

