Crust (CRU) Price Up 14.8% Over Last Week

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $11.56 or 0.00024313 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $18.77 million and $2.09 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008153 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

Crust can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.