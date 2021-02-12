CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Issues Earnings Results

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%.

CRY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,111. The stock has a market cap of $969.48 million, a P/E ratio of -66.87, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

In other news, VP Scott B. Capps sold 8,366 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $178,530.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,508.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CryoLife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

