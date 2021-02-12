CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Issues Earnings Results

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%.
CRY traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The company had a trading volume of 19,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,111. The stock has a market cap of $969.48 million, a P/E ratio of -66.87, a PEG ratio of 161.60 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. CryoLife has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.20.
CryoLife Company Profile
CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.
