Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.65). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cryoport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryoport has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.43.

Cryoport stock opened at $70.77 on Friday. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a current ratio of 16.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -122.02 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $127,575,000 after purchasing an additional 116,433 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 2.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,021,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,396,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after acquiring an additional 98,135 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cryoport by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cryoport by 1.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 690,602 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled logistics and biostorage services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Global Logistics Solutions and Global Bioservices. The Global Logistics Solutions segment offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

