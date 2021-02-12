Crypto Sports Trading 2.4% Higher This Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $391,985.54 and approximately $1,213.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

